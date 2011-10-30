Keith Richards Goes Gonzo in Song with Johnny Depp
Keith Richards and actor Johnny Depp, who became buddies when they teamed up on the silver screen in the 2007 film 'The Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End,' apparently had such a blast they did an impromptu live performance at an after party celebrating new film 'The Rum Diary' held last week at a New York hotel, reports Paste magazine.
Somehow it seems fitting that the two, who reportedly became fast friends when Richards joined Depp in 'Pirates,' would also bond over a movie based on Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson's book.
The pair performed the Charlie Seger blues standard 'Key to the Highway,' which the Rolling Stones re-recorded in 1964. Richards did the main vocals at the one-off performance and he and Depp both played guitar. In classic A-list style, the two even had a horn and rhythm section backing them up.
At the end, the pair hugged and then waded, arm-in-arm, into the VIP crowd.
Something tell us if Thompson was still alive, he would have shared in the buddy bonding, too.