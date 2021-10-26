Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Pop star Katy Perry has released a cover of the Beatles' iconic hit "All You Need Is Love." The song was recorded as part of a new holiday advertisement campaign with Gap titled after another Beatles song, "All Together Now."

You can hear the track and watch a clip below.

For Perry, the partnership with Gap is a full-circle moment. "One of my first jobs when I was 16 was folding the fleece aisle at Gap in Santa Barbara," she recently told People. "They would play this iconic playlist of musicians. My dream then was to make that Gap playlist — to make that Gap playlist was so cool, all the cool kids were on it. Little did I know that 20 years later, I would be starring in one of those iconic Gap commercials. It's just such rite of passage. And I got to cover a Beatles song. It was a little bit of a bucket-list moment."

According to Perry, covering "All You Need Is Love," one of the Beatles' most beloved songs, was a slightly daunting challenge. "You don't want to mess up a Beatles song," she said. "And also once you put it out on streaming, it just exists forever. That's just tragic. So I took my time with it."

Proceeds from Perry's cover will be going to a good cause: Gap is donating $1 per Spotify stream to Baby2Baby, an organization that helps provide essentials to children living in poverty. "The basic needs sometimes can be overwhelming, and I can't imagine how some people can't even meet those basic needs - diapers and formula and all this new stuff that is necessary," said Perry, who recently gave birth to a daughter with actor Orlando Bloom. "It's just a feel-good thing, and that's priceless to me."