Karl Cochran, Joe Lynn Turner Guitarist and Kiss Associate, Dies

Karl Cochran, guitarist and songwriter who worked with Kiss and former Rainbow and Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turner, has died.

Turner paid tribute to his former collaborator in a Facebook post. "The passing of Karl Cochran is an unbelievable loss not only to me but to the music world in general," he wrote. "Karl was an extremely talented guitar player and writer. He collaborated with some of the biggest names in rock."

He added: "Karl's passing is our misfortune because he brought technical skill mixed with soulful artistic delivery through his music. Everyone who knew him personally and to anyone who heard his passionate performances, live or on record, can easily recognize greatness and expertise in his playing."

How Karl Cochran Landed Gigs With Joe Lynn Turner and Kiss

Cochran's rock 'n' roll career took off in 1992, when he met Turner while living and working in Los Angeles. He joined Turner's band and contributed to several of his solo albums over the years.

Two years later, Cochran auditioned to play bass in Ace Frehley's band after much cajoling from friends and musical associates. He got the gig and toured extensively with Frehley from 1994 to 1996. Cochran and Frehley cowrote "Into the Void," which appeared on Kiss' 1998 reunion album Psycho Circus.

The Kiss associations didn't stop there. In the late '90s, Cochran toured with the Eric Singer Project, which also featured former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick and former Motley Crue vocalist John Corabi. He also played on their 1998 classic rock covers album Lost and Spaced. Following his ESP stint, Cochran revived his own band Voodooland, releasing a self-titled EP in 2000 and a full-length album titled Give Me Air in 2004.

Cochran suffered a stroke in 2014 that left him in a coma and affected his mobility and verbal skills, but he stayed active in music as he recovered. Turner noted that Cochran "fought long and hard to improve these afflictions and became a skilled engineer and producer in his home studio. Karl was a fighter and never gave up. He was an example of perseverance, positivity and determination for us all."

Corabi also paid tribute to his former colleague on Facebook, calling him "an amazing guitar player and singer but most of all one of the truly nice guys!!! Karl you will be missed, and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans!!!!"