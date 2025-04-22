Kansas Announces Additional 2025 Tour Dates

Kansas are not yet ready to lay their weary heads to rest. The rockers just announced a new string of tour dates that will keep them on the road intermittently through the end of 2025.

The seven-date stretch begins on Aug. 3 in Ridgefield, Washington. A series of five shows will follow in late September, capped by a gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Dec. 6. Kansas will be supported on various dates by Jefferson Starship, 38 Special and Eli Young Band.

You can see the full list of newly announced shows below and find more information, including presale dates, for these and all other upcoming Kansas dates at the band's website.

Kansas' Previously Announced 2025 Dates and Ronnie Platt's Cancer Triumph

These new Kansas dates follow the announcement of a summer 2025 tour with 38 Special featuring Jefferson Starship, the Outlaws and Dave Mason. It's a hefty itinerary, especially in light of Kansas vocalist Ronnie Platt's recent bout with thyroid cancer, from which he has since recovered.

"You know, I'm a singer that sings a couple high notes and not knowing anything about what I had, it was pretty scary," Platt told the UCR Podcast. "The first thing that entered my mind was, okay, how much time do I have?"

Platt was back on the road less than a month after his surgery. "I really feel lucky that Mother Nature sent me up a flag," he said. "You know, something told me, 'Don't put off seeing a doctor this time.' The things that happened, the people that helped me and [those who] I met along the way were just amazing."

Kansas Newly Announced 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 3 - Ridgefield, WA @ Clark County Fair

Sept. 18 - Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Amp with Eli Young Band

Sept. 19 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge with Jefferson Starship

Sept. 20 - Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amp with Jefferson Starship

Sept. 26 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amp with 38 Special & Jefferson Starship

Sept. 27 - St. Louis, MO 2 The Fabulous Fox with 38 Special & Jefferson Starship

Dec. 6 - Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino & Hotel