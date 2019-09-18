Former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks announced that they would perform a set of the band’s classic songs with help from Megadeth bassist David Ellefson in November.

Marking the first show of Ellefson’s solo European tour, the one-off full-length set will take place at Downing’s Steel Mill venue in Wolverhampton on Nov. 3, following sets by opening act Blaze Bayley and Ellefson’s band.

Downing left Priest in 2011 after 41 years, while Owens fronted them during singer Rob Halford’s absence from 1996 until 2003. Binks was their drummer from 1977 until 1979. The performance comes after Downing made his first large-scale live appearance since quitting Priest when he appeared at the U.K.’s Bloodstock festival in August.

“I am very pleased to have been asked to perform a unique and special concert with Megadeth's David Ellefson to celebrate the release of his new book, More Life With Deth,” Downing told MetalTalk. “The concert will also bring about the opportunity to play again with some very dear and talented metal legends from the past. The combination of these icons will for sure enable us to deliver up one of the most exciting concerts this year, so much so that it would not be out of place to call this the ultimate ass-kicking 'MegaPriest' fest and is one that is not to be missed.”

Ellefson noted that he speaks "very candidly in ... More Life with Deth about the significance Judas Priest played in my early musical trajectory, specifically the Unleashed in the East live album with its picture-perfect image of what heavy metal should look and sound like. … Over the years, K.K. and I became fast friends while we toured together with Priest and Megadeth, and I'm beyond thrilled to perform together onstage with him and his former Priest bandmates as we light up the Steel Mill together for a night of molten metal classics."

A V.I.P. event before the show will offer fans a chance to have Ellefson sign copies of the book, plus a Q&A session with him and Downing.

