Duran Duran’s John Taylor Reveals He Battled the Coronavirus

Duran Duran's John Taylor has revealed that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks ago. Happily, he has since recovered.

The bassist revealed the news in a post on the band's official Facebook page, which you can read in full below.

DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago.

Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.

I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.

Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN.

Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John