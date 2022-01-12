John Paul Jones’ Snoweye Band Working on New Film Soundtrack

Led Zeppelin co-founder John Paul Jones is reportedly working on a movie soundtrack with his new band Snoweye.

In the movie, And Anne, a woman isolates herself in an attempt to "build a reality that doesn't burn like fire," according to IMDb, and overcome a traumatic experience from her late childhood. She creates an imaginary friend named MANI to help herself cope. Original music from Snoweye will be included in the film’s soundtrack. "Anne is the loneliest wedding photographer on the planet," And Anne director Tim Kaza describes the film on his LinkedIn profile. "So she sets out on an epic journey to find her one true friend: the man in the moon himself."

"MANI" becomes the moniker attached to the real, live man in the moon, played by Dan Ewing, best known for playing Cap in Paramount's Love and Monsters. Anne is portrayed by Issy Knopfler, daughter of Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler.

And Anne also stars Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity Sr. in Friday Night Lights) and Jesse Heiman (Old School, NCIS). According to LedZepNews, the movie is set in Iceland and has been in production since 2019, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Jones formed Snoweye with Elle Marja Eira, who is Norwegian, and Lucy Parnell in 2017, and the group has performed live only a handful of times since then. Snoweye describe themselves as "ethereal, yet soulful. Elusive, yet instinctive," performing "folk-inspired melodies" in both Sami, an indigenous Finno-Ugric language, and English. The trio uses "voice, mandolin, multi-layered guitars, electronics and field recordings" to create "haunting performances."

You can see a live performance by the band below.