40 Years Gone: What Led Zeppelin’s Stars Have Done Post-Breakup

The remaining members of Led Zeppelin collectively decided to call it a day on Dec. 4, 1980, following the untimely death of drummer John Bonham.

Suddenly without a band, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones each approached the unfamiliarity of their newfound independence from a different angle.

Here's a look back at the professional highlights of each of their journeys; solo albums, collaborative efforts, reunions and much more. Who was the most prolific? Who took the most risks? And who ended up with the most diverse career?

It should come as no surprise that Plant leads in terms of studio albums with 11. What’s most astonishing though is how drastically the sound of them has changed over time, sometimes from one record to the next. The ever-shifting facets of his musical leanings at any given time makes it almost a given that Plant would find his most successful post-Zeppelin experience by pairing up with a bluegrass queen for an introspective LP on an independent label.

Clearly more comfortable when coming together with other artists of significant stature, Page has released only one proper solo effort. Along the way, he's had dalliances with Paul Rodgers in the Firm, David Coverdale, the Black Crowes and, of course, his celebrated reunions with Plant. He’s also a meticulous archivist, remastering the Led Zeppelin catalog on multiple occasions, always trying to get it just right. More recently, Page turned toward presenting his musical history via the photographic medium with a pair of coffee table books that spanned his entire career.

Jones is the true dark horse: With Led Zeppelin, he looked to be the quiet one but had so much going on behind the curtain. That’s continued as Jones spent time in the studio with a vast array of artists working behind the mixing console. He’s only occasionally stepped out in front of audiences, a couple of times on his own and most notably with Them Crooked Vultures alongside Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.

Read on to see a breakdown of what the three surviving members have been up to since Led Zeppelin split.