"Bruce Springsteen Week" on NBC's 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' continued along in fine fashion last night (Feb. 29), with John Legend and the Roots performing a radically different arrangement of Bruce's biggest hit, 'Dancing in the Dark.'

Legend transforms the synth-heavy number into a sparse, jazz-funk workout that showcases his piano playing. The Roots, with whom Legend recorded an album of '70s soul covers in 2010, provide ample support to the suave crooner, with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson crashing away on the drums and Kamal Gray contributing a solo on a Fender Rhodes piano.

We'll remember this performance (and the 2005 hit 'Ordinary People') the next time Legend releases yet another mediocre, pandering Top 40 album.

Tonight's musical guest on "Bruce Springsteen Week" will be Elvis Costello, who will sing 'Brilliant Disguise' from 'Tunnel of Love.' Costello is no stranger to the song, having recorded a demo of it in the early-1990s to give to country legend George Jones. He also interviewed Springsteen in 2009 for a two-part episode of his show 'Spectacle.'

Springsteen, whose new album, 'Wrecking Ball,' will be released on March 6, will be the lone guest on Friday. Since his song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' is being streamed today on Fallon's website, it's fair to assume it'll be one of the songs he performs that night.

Watch John Legend and the Roots Perform Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark'