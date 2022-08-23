Little River Band Singer John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer

Australian singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer.

Farnham, 73, underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Melbourne after doctors discovered a cancerous growth. "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” Farnham said in a statement (via Billboard). "The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."

In 1982, Farnham became the singer for Little River Band, which had formed in Melbourne in 1975. Farnham sang lead on three albums: The Net (1983), Playing to Win (1985) and No Rein (1986). During his four-year run with the group, he sang on several charting singles, including "Down on the Border," "The Other Guy," "We Two," "You're Driving Me Out of My Mind" and "Playing to Win".

After leaving Little River Band, Farnham continued his solo career and released the hit single "You're the Voice" in 1986. The song went to No. 1 on the Australian chart, and the album the song appeared on, Whispering Jack, also held the No. 1 spot and remains the second-highest-selling album in Australian history.

Watch John Farnham's 'You're the Voice' Video

"John … You are the voice!!!" Paul Stanley posted on Twitter in response to the news of Farnham's diagnosis. "We are all sending you our prayers, energy and light for a full recovery."

"All Australians love John Farnham, and we wish him all the best for him and his family at this time," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. "It is difficult news for people to have received this morning. John Farnham has been and continues to be a great Australian. He has not only provided entertainment for Australians over many decades, he also has been a contributor to the nation."