Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million

Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million.

The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others.

Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer in 2001, aged 49. His brother Michael Hyman, who inherited the musician’s estate, said in a statement: “I’m happy to welcome Primary Wave as partners in my brother’s interests in Ramones. I’m thoroughly convinced of their eagerness to perpetuate his legacy, and their sincerity about doing it in a way that will never compromise his credibility. I, very much, am looking forward to working with them.”

Primary Wave’s David Weitzman, who oversaw the deal, said: “In elementary school, when I first heard ‘Beat on the Brat,’ it sounded like nothing I had ever heard, and changed my life forever. I had to learn more about this mysterious Ramones… it is an absolute honor and privilege to work with the music of Ramones and Joey’s heir.”

The corporation’s vice president Lexi Todd described Ramone as “a total original,” adding: “his songwriting, style, and voice are all undeniably unique and immediately recognizable still today. A counterculture icon and prime mover of punk rock, Ramones demonstrated first-hand the power of music in influencing culture and built a foundation that has influenced decades of musicians.”