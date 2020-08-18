Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir Lead Celebrity Joe Strummer Tribute

Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme will be among the many artists celebrating Joe Strummer’s birthday as part of a live streamed charity event.

The two-hour A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer will air at 3PM ET on Aug. 21. The broadcast will honor the life and legacy of the Clash frontman, who died in 2002, while also raising funds for Save Our Stages, an organization dedicated to supporting independently owned music venues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching,” Strummer’s widow, Lucinda Tait, said in a press release. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all-night campfires or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Never-before-seen live footage of Strummer will be highlighted during the event. Other artists featured on the show include Dropkick Murphys, Butch Walker, Lucinda Williams and members of the Strokes. Actors Steve Buscemi and Matt Dillon, as well as politician Beto O’Rourke, will also make appearances.

The event will be hosted by singer and guitarist Jesse Malin. “This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” Malin noted, stressing the dire situation facing music venues across America.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer will stream for free at JoeStrummer.com, with all donations directly benefiting Save Our Stages.