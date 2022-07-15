Joe Satriani is bringing back his G4 Experience guitar workshop with help from a host of six-string heroes including Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, John 5 and more.

The four-day event will take place from Jan. 3-7 at Las Vegas' Hilton Lake Vegas Resort. Participants will get to enjoy "four days and nights of total guitar nonstop workshops, concerts, jamming and more," according to the G4 website, where registration is now open.

Other instructors at the 2023 G4 Experience include Deep Purple's Steve Morse, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Five Finger Death Punch's Andy James, Vulfpeck's Cory Wong, blues maestro Eric Gales, former Bruno Mars guitarist Mateus Asato, Cirque du Soleil and Danny Elfman collaborator Nili Brosh, and fretless glass-necked inventor Ned Evett.

"I've got some amazing, legendary musicians joining me at this G4 Experience," Satriani said in a video uploaded to Twitter on Thursday. "All of whom will be offering instruction, and they're gonna be sharing their knowledge with everyone who comes. You're never gonna get a chance like this to hang out with these amazing musicians and hear all the stories they've got and learn all the things that they are ready to teach you. And it's gonna be a blast."

Satriani released his latest album, The Elephants of Mars, in April. "I thought, 'I don't want to write any more love letters to the classic rock era that I always thought I missed because I was too young,'" he told UCR of the new LP. "I want to push myself to write better, to arrange better, to have a more interesting kind of guitar album that is, again, so focused on the quality of the material that the whole guitar technique and showing off and proving is nowhere to be found."