Joe Bonamassa to Recreate Classic Rory Gallagher Concert Set List

Joe Bonamassa will mark the 30th anniversary of Rory Gallagher’s death by recreating the Irish icon’s Irish Tour ’74 set list.

Bonamassa will play two shows in Gallagher’s home town of Cork, re-enacting the live album that was compiled from a series of concerts Gallagher delivered in January 1974.

“We have some Rory Gallagher in the US [but] we didn’t get a whole lot of it,” Bonamassa said at a press event (via the Irish Times). “There’s a much more extensive catalog available in Europe ... but the one that really stuck out to me and that I wore out and listened to death was Irish Tour ‘74… I think it really is him in essence.”

He added: “He’s such a blue-collar guy and you can just hear it on that record. It’s just like a gutsy performance; it’s just brilliant from the word go… he’s one of my heroes… he’s truly an icon to me.”

A clip from the press event, in which Bonamassa played a handful of Gallagher songs, can be seen below.

The shows take place on July 1 and 2, 2025 – two weeks after the 30th anniversary of Gallagher’s passing on June 14, 1995, at the age of 47. They’re being promoted by Peter Aiken, whose father Jim oversaw the 1974 tour.

Rory Gallagher Took Risks to Play Rock in Ireland

“Those gigs with Rory… were legendary,” Aiken Jr. said, referring to the fact that Gallagher played both sides of the divide during the Troubles in Ireland, even in the face of terrorist threats.

“Nobody was playing Belfast at the time, but Rory was… you had 2,000 fans packed in there. People left their politics and their religion at the door – fans from both communities just came together to enjoy his music.”

Tickets for Bonamassa’s show during Cork’s annual Live at the Marquee event go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 4 via Ticketmaster.

Watch Joe Bonamassa Play Rory Gallagher’s ‘Cradle Rock’