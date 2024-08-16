Jerry Fuller, the songwriter behind such classic hits as “Travlein’ Man” and “Young Girl,” has died at the age of 85.

Fuller’s passing was confirmed by his wife to the New York Times, who noted the songwriter died July 18 due to complications with lung cancer.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1938, Fuller got his first taste of music by performing in talent shows with his older brother, Bill. As an adult, he continued to chase his musical dreams, dropping out of college and moving to Los Angeles in 1959.

That fall, he scored his first minor hit with a rockabilly rendition of the country tune “Tennessee Waltz.” Though Fuller was a capable crooner behind the mic, his larger career success would come by penning hits for other artists.

What Hit Songs Did Jerry Fuller Write?

In 1961, he wrote “Travelin’ Man,” the story of a young lothario with romances around the world. “It’s a fairly simple song,” Fuller admitted in the documentary The Wrecking Crew. “I took a world atlas and I looked up, what do they call a girl in Germany? A fraulein. What do they call a senorita in Mexico? I didn’t know wahine for Hawaii, so I said Polynesian baby. And I made a song out of it. A girl in every port was the idea.”

Friend and frequent collaborator Glen Campbell helped Fuller demo the tune. He originally intended to give the track to Sam Cooke (who latter recorded a different Fuller-penned tune), but instead it ended up with Ricky Nelson. “Travelin’ Man” became a worldwide hit, selling more than six million copies. Fuller and Nelson became frequent collaborators, with further hits including “A Wonder Like You,” “Young World” and “It’s Up to You.”

Listen to 'Travelin' Man' by Ricky Nelson

By the latter half of the ‘60s, Fuller was wearing many hats, serving as a record producer and talent scout while also writing songs. He produced O.C. Smith’s rendition of “Little Green Apples,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart. Yet his biggest success came with Gary Puckett, whom Fuller discovered performing in a San Diego bowling alley.

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap would go on to score a string of hits, including “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower” and “Over You.” All three were written and produced by Fuller, with “Young Girl” ranking among the era’s most recognizable tunes.

Fuller’s further songwriting credits included material for Johnny Mathis, John Anderson, Andy Williams, Ray Price and Reba McEntire.

Listen to 'Young Girl' by Gary Puckett and the Union Gap Band