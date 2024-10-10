James Hetfield Insists Metallica Won’t Ever Be a ‘Legacy Band’

Despite an impressive back catalog and incredible rock history, James Hetfield insists Metallica will never become a “legacy band.”

During a recent appearance on the Metallica Report podcast, the frontman discussed what it’s been like adding songs from 2023’s 72 Seasons into their set lists – and why his band will always mix new material into their performances.

“The fact that the 72 Seasons album is well received and some of the songs that we’re playing live work and they kind of fit seamlessly in with all the catalog, all the albums we have. We’re not afraid of [playing new songs], but we’re not overindulging in it as well," he explained. "We know people want to hear the best of, and you’ve got to challenge them to listen to some of the new stuff as well.”

Hetfield further noted that Metallica has no intention to ever rely entirely on their back catalog.

“We certainly don’t want to be a legacy band that just plays its greatest hits and then that’s it,” the singer declared. “[Playing new material is] all a part of it.”

‘All Mistakes Are Free’ at Metallica Shows

Reflecting on the M72 tour, while also looking ahead to the band’s 2025 shows, Hetfield noted that Metallica has been playing with very high confidence. The reason, he explained, comes from a comfort in making mistakes.

“All mistakes are a part of the show,” the singer explained. “That’s part of what we say before we go out. ‘Hey, all mistakes are free.’ And it’s not a mistake, really. That word is kinda ridiculous. It’s just a unique way of playing [a song] that night.”

Hetfield went on to note that mistakes actually serve Metallica and their fans, ensuring that every concert is unique.

“Everyone gets to enjoy whatever happens right then,” the frontman remarked. “And frankly, I think it's a challenge, when a song falls apart and it could be devastating to other bands. For us, it's just, ‘OK, we fucked it up. Let's start it again.’ Or, ‘Hey, let's take it from here.’ Or, there's been times when I've edited out a whole middle section and then at the end of the song say, ‘Oh my God, I forgot to play that part. Here, let's just play it for you.’”

“There's a freedom up there that the fans allow,” Hetfield continued. “There's a grace that they allow us to be human. So there is a confidence that you can't go wrong. You just can't go wrong. You show up and you do your best and you know it's from the heart.”