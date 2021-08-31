Watch New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond this fall when No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie, opens on Oct. 8.

The film will see the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, but the central antagonist this time out, Safin, is played by Rami Malek in his first major role since his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

No Time to Die, which was delayed for a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, will serve as Craig's fifth and final time portraying Bond. The trailer for the movie includes clips from Craig's previous four 007 appearances, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, and wraps up with title cards that read “Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion.”

You can see the trailer below.

Craig has previously mentioned that his tenure with the Bond franchise would soon be coming to a close, notably stating in 2015, the year of Spectre's release, that he would rather "slash my wrists" than make another 007 movie.

"I don’t know what the next step is," he told Time Out London. "I’ve no idea. Not because I’m trying to be cagey. Who the fuck knows? At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

In addition to the new Bond adventure, a "special retrospective” titled Being James Bond will be released on Apple TV+ on Sept. 7, documenting Craig’s run as the character.

As for who will step into the shoes of the famous spy next, Craig has offered some words of advice: "I’d say two things. Firstly, it’s your decision. Don’t listen to anybody else. Well, do listen to everybody, but you have to make the choice at the end of the day. It’s your bed to lie on. And don’t be shit! Don’t be shit. You’ve got to step up. People do not make movies like this any more. This is really rare now. So don’t be shit."

