Jakob Dylan Doesn’t Know ‘What’s Going On’ With His Dad’s Tweets

No one is quite sure what to make of Bob Dylan's recent Twitter usage – not even his own son Jakob Dylan.

The elder Dylan, a notoriously private figure, has seemingly tweeted on his own accord six times in the last month or so, with no apparent rhyme or reason to the subjects. In one post, he mentioned running into a Buffalo Sabre hockey player in an elevator in Prague. In another he recommended a restaurant in New Orleans to all his followers. At present, no one from Dylan's camp has publicly acknowledged the singer's unexplained personal return to social media.

"Your dad tweets more than you do these days," The Boston Globe recently pointed out to Jakob, who agreed.

"Yeah, like most people," he replied. "I can't tell you what's going on with those. I've seen those. ... I can't tell you what that's about. I'm not sure. But you're right: Whatever it is, it's more than I do."

Jakob is also a lifelong musician, though he has tended to keep talk about his famous father to a minimum over the years. He is presently on the road with his longtime band the Wallflowers. When asked by the Globe if he would ever tour or perform a concert with his dad, he replied: "I'm available. He knows how to find me."

Jakob also adressed his own kids' interest in music.

"They enjoy it," he said. "Nobody's mentioned being in the industry. I don't know that those dreams come hand-in-hand anymore. There is no record business. It's the traveling business, the touring business, the social media business."