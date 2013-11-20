Jake E. Lee Returns With Red Dragon Cartel

After maintaining a relatively low profile in recent years -- at least for someone whose past includes time with Ozzy Osbourne's band, Badlands, Rough Cutt and even founder status in the pre-Ratt group Mickey Ratt -- guitar great Jake E. Lee is once again making a high-profile splash with his new band project Red Dragon Cartel.

Named in reference to Lee’s Japanese heritage, Red Dragon Cartel also features singer Darren "D.J." Smith of Canadian metal band Warmachine, bassist Ronnie Mancuso of ‘90s hard rockers Beggars & Thieves and drummer Jonas Fairley of Canuck blues-metal ensemble Black Betty.

The foursome recorded Red Dragon Cartel’s eponymous debut album in Las Vegas and will release it on Jan. 28 through Frontiers Records. But you can already get a taste of the group’s sizzling hard rock and spicy lyrics on their first single, ‘Feeder,’ which you can hear below.

Also worth noting is the abundance of superstar guest cameos on the album -- including spots from Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, one-time Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno, In This Moment siren Maria Brink, rock 'n' roll journeywoman Sass Jordan, ex-Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Slash's current rhythm section of bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz.

Listen to Red Dragon Cartel's 'Feeder'