Jack White Reveals ‘No Name’ Track Listing and Release Date

After handing copies of the album out for free earlier this month, Jack White has announced the more conventional release plans for his new album No Name.

The 13-track album will arrive at White's Third Man retail stores on Thursday, Aug. 1, and will be available at select independent retailers and all digital streaming services the next day. You can see the full track listing below.

Visitors to the White's Third Man Records stores in Nashville, Detroit and London were given a white vinyl album marked "No Name" with any purchase on Friday, July 19. Excitement spread on the internet as fans realized that it was a brand-new 13-track, 43 minute-long album from White. The label's Instagram account then shared a photo of the album with the phrase "rip it" written on top, encouraging fans to share the album on social media.

No Name will be the first new album from White since 2022, when he released Fear of the Dawn in April and Entering Heaven Alive in July. He will conclude a three-city tour of Georgia with a show tonight at Atlanta's Terminal West, and is scheduled to headline a handful of festivals this summer. You can get complete tour information at his official website.

Jack White No Name Track Listing

1. "Old Scratch Blues"

2. "Bless Yourself"

3. "That's How I'm Feeling"

4. "It's Rough on Hats (If You're Asking)"

5. "Archbishop Harold Holmes"

6. "Bombing Out"

7. "What's the Rumpus?"

8. "Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)"

9. "Underground"

10. "Number One With a Bullet"

11. "Morning at Midnight"

12. "Missionary"

13. "Terminal Archenemy Ending"