Jack White Announces 2022 North American Tour
Jack White has announced his first headlining shows in four years. The extensive Supply Chain Issues Tour, will begin a series of North American dates on April 8 in Detroit and conclude on Aug. 29 in Kansas City.
You can view a complete list of tour dates below.
The news arrives not long after the announcement of two new solo albums from White. The first, Fear of the Dawn, will arrive on April 8, (the same day as the tour launch) followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. The albums mark the first time White has released new studio material since 2018's Boarding House Reach.
The announcement was coupled with a new music video for the first single "Taking Me Back," which was featured in the trailer for the new Call of Duty: Vanguard game. White also released a softer, remixed version of the song titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)."
Between work on his own music, White has kept busy collaborating with acts like Alicia Keys (the James Bond theme "Another Way to Die") Beyonce's ("Don't Hurt Yourself" from 2016's Lemonade) and Tyler, the Creator (an uncredited contribution on 2019's Igor).
He also opened a London store for his growing record label, Third Man Records, which already has locations in Detroit and Nashville. “If art is not being made in some way, I start worrying," the busy White told The Times. "I wish I could pinpoint why this is necessary for me. I can’t get away from it.”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17.
Jack White 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour
April 8 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 9 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
April 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 1 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
June 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
June 3 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
June 4 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 6 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
Aug. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Aug. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 21 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
Aug. 23 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
Aug. 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre