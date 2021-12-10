Jack White Announces 2022 North American Tour

Jack White has announced his first headlining shows in four years. The extensive Supply Chain Issues Tour, will begin a series of North American dates on April 8 in Detroit and conclude on Aug. 29 in Kansas City.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

The news arrives not long after the announcement of two new solo albums from White. The first, Fear of the Dawn, will arrive on April 8, (the same day as the tour launch) followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. The albums mark the first time White has released new studio material since 2018's Boarding House Reach.

The announcement was coupled with a new music video for the first single "Taking Me Back," which was featured in the trailer for the new Call of Duty: Vanguard game. White also released a softer, remixed version of the song titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)."

Between work on his own music, White has kept busy collaborating with acts like Alicia Keys (the James Bond theme "Another Way to Die") Beyonce's ("Don't Hurt Yourself" from 2016's Lemonade) and Tyler, the Creator (an uncredited contribution on 2019's Igor).

He also opened a London store for his growing record label, Third Man Records, which already has locations in Detroit and Nashville. “If art is not being made in some way, I start worrying," the busy White told The Times. "I wish I could pinpoint why this is necessary for me. I can’t get away from it.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17.

Jack White 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour

April 8 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 9 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 12 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

April 16 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

April 17 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

April 19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 23 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 1 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 27 - El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

June 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

June 3 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

June 4 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 6 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

June 8 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 - Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

Aug. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Aug. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 21 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

Aug. 23 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

Aug. 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre