Top 10 Izzy Stradlin Guns N’ Roses Songs

2

This song reportedly began as a collaboration between Izzy and Slash, while chilling at a former’s girlfriend’s house. The two started ironically riffing on their mutual disdain for heroin and addicts in general. “We were sitting there complaining, as junkies do, about our dealers," Slash wrote in his autobiography. "It basically described a day in the life for us at the time. Izzy had a cool idea, he came up with the riff, and we started improvising the lyrics.” The most revealing line of the song comes in during the bridge: "I used to do a little, but a little wouldn't do / So the little got more and more / I just keep trying to get a little better / Said a little better than before."