With their high-concept, theatrical stage show and stadium-filling metal epics, you might think Iron Maiden would be a perfect candidate for a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. But frontman Bruce Dickinson said the band has no interest in playing the state-of-the-art venue.

Dickinson addressed a prospective Maiden Sphere show on a Thursday episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, where he quickly put the kibosh on the idea.

Bruce Dickinson Says a Sphere Show Is 'Not Maiden'

"No. It's not Maiden," Dickinson told Trunk. "Maiden's about the relationship between the band and the audience, and the show, whilst it's a show, is an enhancement to what we do. The Sphere, as far as I can gather — I mean, I appreciate what you're saying about it's all-encompassing, it's this and that, it's the other — but I think the band would be very uncomfortable with the idea."

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Albums Ranked

While several artists have utilized the Sphere's cutting-edge technology — including the world's largest inside and outside LED screen — Dickinson said he felt the venue's technical specs would render a live band irrelevant.

"I mean, we just do a lot of stuff — we run around, we go around — and at the Sphere, what's the point?" he demanded. "In fact, what's the point of even being there, if you're a band?"

Another Major Metal Band's Enthusiastic Response to Sphere Rumors

While an Iron Maiden show or residency at the Sphere would be a bad bet, another world-class metal band is rumored to be setting up shop at the venue: Metallica.

"I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm," drummer Lars Ulrich told Howard Stern earlier this month. "But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue. All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done."

"I’m not going to bullshit you, I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it," Ulrich continued. "It’s not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would fucking love to do it."