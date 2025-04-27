The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony promises to be a real crowd pleaser, as several long-neglected acts finally get their trophies.

Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, the White Stripes and Outkast will all be inducted in the performer category. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa will receive the Musical Influence Award.

Read More: Rock Hall Chairman Explains Why Its Name Will Never Change

Producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award. Finally, producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker will be this year's Ahmet Etregun Award winner.

It may be a while before we know which, if any, of the inductees will be performing at the event. Bad Company's surviving members have not performed together since 2019. Soundgarden broke up after the 2017 death of singer Chris Cornell, and the White Stripes parted ways in 2011. Joe Cocker died in 2014, and Warren Zevon in 2003.

You Can Watch the Rock Hall Ceremony Live on Disney+

The ceremony will air live on Saturday, Nov. 8 at an as-yet unannounced time from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream in full live on Disney+, and be available to stream on Hulu the next day. An edited version of the ceremony will air on ABC at a later date.

If you'd prefer to attend in person, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as the Rock Hall's press release says details on ticket sales won't be announced until a later date. They do note that "select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive induction ticket opportunities," and that you have until June 30 to donate if you would like to be eligible for those offers.