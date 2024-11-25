15 Hollywood Celebrities Name Their Favorite Classic Rock Acts

Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are also fans of classic rock.

As you’d expect, there’s a wide variety when it comes to celebrities’ favorite bands. Sure, some of the usual suspects get named – like the Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Guns N’ Roses – but others are far more unexpected.

Below, we’ve highlighted 15 Hollywood stars along with their favorite classic rock acts. Each of them offers a quote or backstory regarding the celebrities’ history with the band.

Like many music fans, many of the celebrities below discovered their favorite classic rock acts during their formative years. Whether they were turned onto to famous material via a family member, or simply gravitated towards a band because their style or message resonated, the fandom has remained ingrained for a lifetime.

Of course, one of the many perks of being famous is that you get to hop-nob with other celebrities. As such, several of the stories below include times when the actor or actress has collaborated with one of their favorite rockers. One example? Johnny Depp, who modeled Captain Jack Sparrow off of Keith Richards, then later helped recruit the guitarist to appear in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Still, other anecdotes are far more relatable (celebrities, they’re just like us!). What Hollywood A-lister wrote a personal letter to Radiohead’s Thom Yorke? Which Academy Award winner turns to Cat Stevens during tough times? Who’s the young starlet that once cut and dyed her hair so she could look like Kurt Cobain? Read on to find out.