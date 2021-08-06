Hall and Oates Kick Off 2021 Tour: Set List and Video

Daryl Hall and John Oates played their first concert of the COVID-19 era last night, launching a previously postponed North American tour with a hits-heavy, 15-song set at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass.

The show, according to Selist.fm, opened with a slow, soulful take on the 1982 No. 1 smash “Maneater.”

Most of the material — “Sara Smile,” “She’s Gone,” "Say It Isn't So," “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” and their cover of the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” — would have been familiar to anyone with a best-of package. They saved some of their sharpest hooks for the encore, closing with “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes” and “You Make My Dreams.”

Watch Hall and Oates Play 'Maneater' in Mansfield, Mass., on Aug. 5, 2021

But the band did sneak in some less obvious tracks, including the minor 1984 hit “Adult Education” and 1974’s “Is It a Star,” a highlight from the overlooked, Todd Rundgren-produced War Babies.

You can see the set list below.

John Oates previewed the tour in a recent Pollstar interview, enthusing about the chance to play live again.

“It’s going to be exciting; there’s no doubt about it,” he said. "I’ve heard reports from friends who have been doing shows, and they said there was a definite emotional charge and some of them were really not prepared for it. They were like freaked out and like, 'This is like crazy and unbelievable.' Music should be a joyful experience on every level, and hopefully when we get out there, we’ll feel the same thing, and we’ll give it to the audience and they’ll give back to us. And that’s the magic of playing live and being onstage.”

Watch Hall and Oates Play 'Say It Isn't So' in Mansfield, Mass., on Aug. 5, 2021

Hall and Oates, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass, 8/05/21

1. “Maneater”

2. “Family Man”

3. “Out of Touch”

4. “Adult Education”

5. “Method of Modern Love”

6. “Say It Isn’t So”

7. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”

8. “She’s Gone”

9. “Sara Smile”

10. “Is It a Star”

11. “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”

12. “Rich Girl”

13. “Kiss on My List”

14. “Private Eyes”

15. “You Make My Dreams”