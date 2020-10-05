Guns N’ Roses Launch ‘Not in This Lifetime’ Pinball Machine

Guns N' Roses have teamed up with Jersey Jack Pinball to create a new pinball machine. The "Not in This Lifetime" game is named after the band's incredibly successful tour.

According to a press release, Slash, who collects pinball machines, served as a co-designer on the game. He contributed not just guitar riffs, video and his voice, but also "specific game plays and actions ... as well as four unique guitar features for four playable modes in the game."

"It's been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine,” the guitarist said. “Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made, and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock 'n' roll pins ever produced."

In addition to the newly created music, the game features 21 Guns N' Roses songs, five multi-ball modes, concert footage and animations, more than 200 LED lights, spinners shaped like guitar picks and and sculptures of Axl Rose, Slash's top hat and a stack of speakers. All current members of the lineup contributed in some fashion, with Rose, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and MC Bob lending their voices; Duff McKagan and Melissa Reese providing narration for the game.

You can watch a trailer for the game below.

Jersey Jack has created three versions of the game: the Standard Edition, a Limited Edition (5,000 machines made) and a Collector's Edition (500 made and signed by Rose, Slash and McKagan). All three contain the features listed above, but the Limited and Collector's Editions add more elements, including a fourth flipper, a mini playfield shaped like a Fender bass head and more lights.

“To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry,” Eric Meunier of Jersey Jack Pinball noted.

You can see pictures below.

Jersey Jack Pinball

Jersey Jack Pinball

Jersey Jack Pinball

Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com

Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com

Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com

Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com

Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com