Watch: Guns N’ Roses Launch Concert Streaming Series

Guns N’ Roses have debuted a new streaming video series dubbed “Not in This Lifetime Selects.”

Comprised of professionally shot footage from their Not in This Lifetime tour, “Not in This Lifetime Selects” will offer various highlights from throughout the massively successful trek.

The first installment showcases selections from the band’s Oct. 29, 2019 performance at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The GNR set kicks off with a blistering rendition of “It’s So Easy,” a fan favorite from the seminal 1987 LP Appetite For Destruction. From there, the concert video rolls into “Chinese Democracy,” the title track from the band’s much maligned sixth LP.

“Double Talkin' Jive,” the classic deep cut from 1991’s Use Your Illusion I, closes the three-song set. While the performance has already seen Slash flex his muscles on various guitar solos by this point, the axe-wielding musician really lets loose on the final track, punctuating the tune with unrivaled fretboard fury.

Watch the first edition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime Selects” below.

GNR launched the Not in this Lifetime tour in 2016, their first performances to feature Slash and bassist Duff McKagan in over 20 years. What began as an initial 20-date trek grew and grew, eventually spanning more than three years. The tour pulled in more than $584 million in that time, making it one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

GNR had planned to continue performing this summer, but recently announced their North American dates would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stops in Central and South America, which were already pushed back from the spring, are still tentatively scheduled to take place this fall.