Rock Stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Photos

Music's biggest night is upon us once again. The 2024 Grammys took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Among the early winners were the Beatles (Best Video for the animated "I'm Only Dreaming") and Brett Morgen, director of the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream (Best Music Film). Jason Isbell and the 400 unit also claimed two awards, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance.

Metallica took home Best Metal Performance for “72 Seasons,” the title track to their most recent album.

Read More: 10 Times the Grammys Got It Wrong

"I just wanna say that Lars [Ulrich], James [Hetfield] and Kirk [Hammett] could not be here cause they're with their families, and, as you know, families are everything to all of us. That comes first. And I live in Southern California, so it's a little easier," Robert Trujillo said, accepting the award on the band's behalf. "Keep those instruments in your hands. Let's keep the youth making music and keeping the dream alive."

Further into the evening, Joni Mitchell and Billy Joel are both slated to perform. It's Mitchell's first time ever performing at the event, and she also won for Best Folk Album. Joel has not performed at the Grammys in over two decades.

READ MORE: Billy Joel Returning to Grammys 30 Years After Midsong Protest

Below you'll find a gallery of pre-show gala photos, red carpet looks, performance shots and more. It will be updated throughout the show.