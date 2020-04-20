‘Elegant’ House in ‘The Godfather Part II’ Compound for Sale

One of the Homewood, Calif., houses that sits on the compound where the Corleones lived in The Godfather Part II is on the market for $5.5 million.

According to Deadline, the Fleur Du Lac estate, built in 1935 by industrialist Henry Kaiser upon completion of the Hoover Dam, was broken down into 22 lots after Francis Ford Coppola shot much of his 1974 epic there. The house for sale is No. 20, and was completed in 1983.

The listing, held by Katherina Saug of Sotheby's, calls it "elegant serenity" on Lake Tahoe - where Fredo Corleone (John Casale) met his demise via a gunshot by Al Neri (Richard Bright) ordered by Michael Corleone (Al Pacino). The 4,200-square-foot four-bedroom-plus-den, five-bathroom house is steps away from the lake and offers panoramic views of the water, with high ceilings, a mahogany banister, several fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen with polished granite countertops. The house is furnished, so, as the listing notes, you can "arrive and enjoy; the details have been taken care of."

The home is part of a gated 15-acre development - named after Kaiser's house, French for "Flower of the Lake" - that offers a private marina with a personal boat slip, a swimming pool, tennis courts, an exercise room and concierge services. You can see photos of the house below.

The Godfather Part II was both a sequel and prequel to the original 1972 movie. The film interspersed the story of the Corleone family after its move to Tahoe with the telling of patriarch Vito (Robert De Niro) and his rise to power. The movie won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (for De Niro).