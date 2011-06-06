George Thorogood Announces New Album, Summer 2011 Tour Dates

Perennially bad to the bone, legendary guitarist George Thorogood is heading back out on the road for a short run of tour dates during the summer of 2011.

Thorogood will be loaded for bear with a brand new solo release, '2120 South Michigan Avenue,' his 17th studio album to date. The new album hits the streets July 12, and finds the "Gear Jammer" exploring his roots to pay tribute to the Chess Records roster that inspired his musical career. Guests Buddy Guy and Charlie Musselwhite join Thorogood and his longtime band, the Destroyers, for 13 songs that mix classic covers with brand new originals.

The first single ‘Going Back’ gives fans a good idea what to expect, and they will have the opportunity to hear further cuts from the record when Thorogood and the Destroyers hit the road for a series of 15 shows beginning July 31 in Los Angeles.

George Thorogood 2011 Summer Tour Dates:

7/31 – Los Angeles, Calif.

8/3 – Reno, Nev.

8/5 – Tulalip, Wash.

8/6 – Shelton, Wash.

8/7 – Portland, Ore.

8/9 – Spokane, Wash.

8/11 – Missoula, Mont.

8/12 – Billings, Mont.

8/13 – Sturgis, S.D.

8/16 – Moorhead, Minn.

8/17 – Apple Valley, Minn.

8/18 – Milwaukee, Wis.

8/19 – Detroit, Mich.

8/24 – Verona, N.Y.

8/27 – Rama, Ontario

Watch George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform 'Bad to the Bone'