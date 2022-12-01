George Thorogood Announces 50th Anniversary Tour for 2023

George Thorogood will celebrate his 50th anniversary in 2023 with an extensive tour. The Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock trek will include the guitarist's first Canadian dates in three years.

A list of currently announced dates can be found below, with more shows expected to be added.

Thorogood played his first gig with longtime backing band the Destroyers on Dec. 1, 1973. Drummer Jeff Simon, the only other remaining founding member of the group, remembered quickly overcoming the crowd's initial disinterest with a set that featured future classics such as "Madison Blues" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer."

"It was like someone flipped a switch,” he recalled in a press release. By the second set, the dance floor was packed. "After the gig,” Thorogood added. “Jeff and I thought, ‘Maybe we’re onto something.’”

As Thorogood told UCR in 2022, it was also Simon who helped shift the group's direction in an important way. "I was a little too serious. Jeff was trying to lighten me up a little bit, saying, 'You know, George, there’s only one Taj Mahal. There’s only one John Hammond,'" he recalled. "Jeff said, 'Be George. Be what you are.' He was the one who encouraged me and helped me to find myself as a performer."

For more information regarding the Bad All Over the World tour, visit Thorogood's official website.

George Thorogood, Bad All Over the World - 50 Years of Rock Tour 2023

Feb. 13 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock Legends Cruise

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock Legends Cruise

March 17 - Lincoln City, Ore. @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

March 18 - Lincoln City, Ore. @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

March 19 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

March 21 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium

March 22 - Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

March 24 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

March 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 29 - Penticton, British Columbia @ Trade and Convention Centre

April 30 - Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

May 2 - Grand Prairie, Alberta @ Bonnetts Energy Centre

May 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Venue at River Cree

May 5 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Centre

May 6 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Casino Regina

May 8 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

May 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

May 12 - Sudbury, Ontario @ Sudbury Arena

May 13 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

May 16 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Centre in the Square

May 17 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort