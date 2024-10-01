Geoff Tate Announces Final ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ US Shows

Former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate has announced the U.S. dates for his "Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter" tour, which will see him performing the band's classic album in full.

The first leg of the U.S. trek begins on March 18 in Tucson, Arizona, and ends on April 25 in Boise, Idaho. It will pick back up on Sept. 25 in Greenville, South Carolina, and extend through Oct. 18 in North Tonawanda, New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. More information is available at Tate's website. You can see the full list of dates below.

Why Geoff Tate Is Playing 'Operation: Mindcrime' in Full on Tour

Released in 1988, Operation: Mindcrime became one of Queensryche's most successful and critically acclaimed albums, spawning the popular singles "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love" and eventually going platinum. It paved the way for the Top 10, triple-platinum Empire in 1990.

When Tate was fired from Queensryche in 2012, he sued his ex-bandmates for wrongful termination and both parties briefly toured under the Queensryche name. In 2014, both parties reached a settlement that granted Michael Wilton, Scott Rockenfield and Eddie Jackson the rights to tour as Queensryche, while Tate was allowed to perform Operation: Mindcrime and its 2006 sequel, Operation: Mindcrime II, in their entireties live.

Geoff Tate, 'Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter' 2025 US Tour

March 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

March 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

March 21 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 22 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita

March 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

March 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

March 26 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Fort Smith

March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

March 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

March 30 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ house of Blues

April 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

April 4 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 5 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

April 8 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 9 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

April 11 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

April 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

April 13 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive

April 16 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive

April 17 - Plainfield, IN @ Hendrick's Live

April 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

April 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

April 23 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary

April 25 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

Sept. 25 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Sept. 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Sept. 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Oct. 1 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 2 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 3 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 5 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Oct. 8 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

Oct. 9 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre

Oct. 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

Oct. 11 - Tarrytown, NY @ Music Hall

Oct. 12 - Fairfield, CT @ Sacred Heart Theatre

Oct. 16 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

Oct. 17 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

Oct. 18 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre