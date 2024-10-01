Geoff Tate Announces Final ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ US Shows
Former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate has announced the U.S. dates for his "Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter" tour, which will see him performing the band's classic album in full.
The first leg of the U.S. trek begins on March 18 in Tucson, Arizona, and ends on April 25 in Boise, Idaho. It will pick back up on Sept. 25 in Greenville, South Carolina, and extend through Oct. 18 in North Tonawanda, New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. More information is available at Tate's website. You can see the full list of dates below.
Why Geoff Tate Is Playing 'Operation: Mindcrime' in Full on Tour
Released in 1988, Operation: Mindcrime became one of Queensryche's most successful and critically acclaimed albums, spawning the popular singles "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love" and eventually going platinum. It paved the way for the Top 10, triple-platinum Empire in 1990.
When Tate was fired from Queensryche in 2012, he sued his ex-bandmates for wrongful termination and both parties briefly toured under the Queensryche name. In 2014, both parties reached a settlement that granted Michael Wilton, Scott Rockenfield and Eddie Jackson the rights to tour as Queensryche, while Tate was allowed to perform Operation: Mindcrime and its 2006 sequel, Operation: Mindcrime II, in their entireties live.
Geoff Tate, 'Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter' 2025 US Tour
March 18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
March 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
March 21 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
March 22 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita
March 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
March 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
March 26 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Fort Smith
March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
March 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
March 30 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ house of Blues
April 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
April 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater
April 4 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 5 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
April 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
April 8 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
April 9 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
April 11 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
April 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
April 13 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive
April 16 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive
April 17 - Plainfield, IN @ Hendrick's Live
April 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
April 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
April 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
April 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
April 23 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary
April 25 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
Sept. 25 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
Sept. 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Sept. 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Oct. 1 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 2 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 3 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 5 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
Oct. 8 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
Oct. 9 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre
Oct. 10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
Oct. 11 - Tarrytown, NY @ Music Hall
Oct. 12 - Fairfield, CT @ Sacred Heart Theatre
Oct. 16 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
Oct. 17 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts
Oct. 18 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
