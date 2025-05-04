Gene Simmons Kicks Off 2025 Solo Tour: Video, Set List

After his first attempt was cut short by weather, Gene Simmons played the first full show of his 2025 solo tour Saturday evening in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

The Kiss star's Friday night show near Atlanta was cut short after six songs due to bad weather, but Simmons and his band got their full show in the next night, mixing Kiss classics with Van Halen and Led Zeppelin covers and other fun surprises.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Simmons took some flak for offering a $12,495 "roadie for a day" fan experience, in which a fan gets to accompany him and his crew all day as they prepare for the show, on this tour.

“This is not for everybody and it ain’t cheap,” Simmons explained to Buffalo's WIVB, placing some of the blame for the high cost on the need for insurance. “It’s also a different world than what I grew up in. Nowadays, if you get a papercut… everybody gets sued.”

Simmons' tour is currently scheduled to conclude on May 15 at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. You can get complete show, ticket and paid roadie information at his official website.

This November Simmons will briefly reunite with his Kiss bandmates for a special unmasked performance at the weekend-long Kiss Army Storms Las Vegas event.

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform 'Deuce'

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform 'House of Pain'

Gene Simmons Band May 3, 2025 Beaver Dam Kentucky Set List

1. "Deuce"

2. "Shout It Out Loud"

3. "Are You Ready"

4. "War Machine"

5. "I Love It Loud"

6. "House of Pain" (Van Halen cover)

7. "Ace of Spades" (Motorhead cover)

8. Jam

9. "Parasite"

10. "Cold Gin"

11. "Bad Reputation"

12. "Charisma"

13. "Spit" / "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin cover)

14. "And Your Bird Can Sing" (The Beatles cover)

15. "Calling Dr. Love"

16. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

