Gene Simmons Decries Anti-Vaxxers as ‘Evil People’

Gene Simmons delivered sharp criticism towards anti-vaxxers, calling them “evil people” and “an enemy.”

The Kiss bassist and co-founder was a guest on TalkShopLive, promoting deluxe versions of his band's 45th anniversary edition of Destroyer. When the topic turned to Kiss’ recent Kiss Kruise, Simmons couldn’t help but mention COVID-19.

"[It was] really a terrific time,” the rocker noted of the Kruise. “Unfortunately, our European friends and other friends around the world — I prefer 'friends' to 'fans' 'cause it's really become sort of like a family — couldn't come as easily on the cruise because you had to have been vaccinated.”

From there, Simmons launched into his diatribe against anti-vaxxers.

"I don't care about your political beliefs. You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you've got rights that are delusional," he declared. "You don't have the right to go through a red light; actually, the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on a seat belt. If they tell you you can't smoke in a building, you can't smoke in a building. And that's not because they want to take away your rights; that's because the rest of us hate it. We don't want to smell your smoke. I don't want to catch your disease. I don't want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light.”

"This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible,” the Kiss bassist continued. “You've gotta identify those people and bring 'em out into the open, so you know who they are. Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID. If you're willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy."

From there, Simmons railed against conspiracy theorists who argue that the facts and figures surrounding the pandemic are made up.

"For those that don't believe this is real, over five million human beings have died from COVID. I know that there are Flat Earth Society people who believe in all sorts of things [who say] they died because they were fat or because they smoked. No, bitch, they died because they got COVID. And there are still a lot of people who don't believe that, and you have to find out who those people are."

"I don't care if you play football or not,” the rocker concluded, seemingly alluding to controversial NFL star Aaron Rogers. “Stay away from evil people who don't care about your health."

This isn’t the first time Simmons has voiced his opinion regarding anti-vaxxers. "I'm not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies," the iconic musician told UCR in August. "“I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice."

Later that month Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley each caught COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Kiss postponed a handful of shows at that time, but returned to touring in September.