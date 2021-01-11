Geddy Lee to Appear at Vancouver Symphony Gala

Rush frontman Geddy Lee will take part in a virtual evening of music and stories put on by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience will feature Lee, legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman, country singer k.d. lang, former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, other classical musicians and the VSO.

According to the VSO's website, the event will include "stories you never get to hear - the missed flight; the story behind the story of the delayed start; the imposter Maestro; what the VSO did when Queen Latifah became ill two days before she was to appear with the VSO; stories of intrigue and mystery - all accompanied by inspiring music, amazing food, wine and ambiance – in the comfort and safety of your own home."

There's no word on whether Lee will perform at the event or is scheduled to just speak.

You can learn more about the Feb. 18 event and buy tickets at the Symphony's website. Prices start at $100. For an additional fee, wine and a charcuterie will be delivered to your home.

Lee recently spoke against the possibility of Rush's archives being mined for new albums. “There’s actually not much in the vaults,” he said. “We were a band that used what we wrote and if we didn’t like what we were writing, we stopped writing it. So there are really no unreleased Rush songs that were worth a damn. Recording our songs was so difficult and ambitious that we didn’t do extra stuff and pick the best.”