Geddy Lee wants you to know he is more than just the bass player for Rush.

In the opening moments of the new Paramount+ docuseries, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, Lee explains how he loves baseball and also enjoys birdwatching. It's his attempt to show he is a real person who with layers to his personality.

Across four episodes on the streaming service, Lee sets out to do the same for bass players from other notable acts. Whether it is trudging across a farm in rural Washington with Krist Novoselic of Nirvana or sitting ocean side in California with Metallica's Robert Trujillo, viewers are given a look into minds of bass players and what they do when they are not on stage.

This not only leads to revelations about how each bassist got into music, but it also serves as a look how they are transitioning into life as their touring schedule winds down.

The show's arrival on Paramount+ coincides with the recent release of Lee's autobiography My Effin' Life.

While Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? is a breezy watch (each of the four episodes runs around 20-25 minutes), it is packed with random nuggets and insight into not only the bass guitar but also some of rock's biggest acts.

