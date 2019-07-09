Geddy Lee Announces New Book Tour Dates

Rush bassist Geddy Lee will resume promoting his 2018 Big Beautiful Book of Bass next week with stops in six major U.S. cities.

The first -- July 14 at the Basement East in Nashville.-- also includes a Q&A session hosted by Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins, both of whom have produced Rush albums. The other five signings will take place at bookstores in St. Louis, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Tickets are required, and they come with a signed, personalized copy of the book. While there are different rules at each location, Lee will not sign any Rush memorabilia or pose for pictures, though candid photos taken from the signing line are allowed.

You can see the dates below, and purchase tickets from the links found at Rush's website.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass arrived in December and features 408 pages detailing 250 vintage and rare versions of the instrument, including some from Lee's personal collection.

The book includes interviews with bassists like John Paul Jones, Bill Wyman, Robert Trujillo, Adam Clayton, Les Claypool, Bob Daisley and Jeff Tweedy.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass Signing Tour

July 14 -- Nashville, TN - The Basement East

July 15 -- St. Louis, MO - Left Bank Books

July 17 -- Chicago, IL - Barnes & Noble (Webster Ave.)

July 18 -- Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith

July 19 -- Philadelphia, PA - Barnes & Noble

July 20 -- Atlanta, GA - Acapella Books