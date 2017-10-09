Nazareth, Jake E. Lee, & More Return With New Music!

Uriah Heep‘s new studio album, Living The Dream is out now on CD, CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, Standard Vinyl, Color Vinyl, Collector’s Edition Box Set (feat. CD/DVD + exclusive T-Shirt), and Digital editions. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour) and features the singles “Grazed By Heaven” and “Take Away My Soul”.

Buy or stream Uriah Heep’s Living the Dream from your favorite retail or streaming sites HERE.

Nazareth have released their new studio album, Tattooed On My Brain, TODAY! Available on CD, LP, and Digital editions, this album is first to feature new vocalist Carl Sentance. Critics are calling it their best album in years as they sound completely reinvigorated with no signs of slowing down. Buy or stream the album from your favorite outlets right HERE, and watch the video for the title track below.

Guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands) will return with his second Red Dragon Cartel album, Patina, on November 9th! Available on CD, LP, and Digital, this album sees Jake returning to a more bluesy hard rock sound. Features Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row) on drums, Anthony Esposito (Lynch Mob, Ace Frehley) on bass, and returning vocalist Darren James Smith (Harem Scarem). Watch the video for first single, “Havana” below. Pre-order the album and stream singles HERE, and get an exclusive, limited edition, color vinyl version from F.Y.E. (Limited to 250 copies worldwide, available to U.S. customers only) HERE.

RATT vocalist Stephen Pearcy returns with a new solo album, View To A Thrill on November 9th! Fans of Stephen’s work in RATT will find much to love here! Available on CD, LP, and Digital.

You can pre-order the album and stream the singles, "I'm A Ratt" and "U Only Live Twice" HERE.

An exclusive, limited edition, color vinyl version of View to a Thrill is available from F.Y.E. HERE (limited to 300 copies worldwide, available to U.S. customers only).

All four of these releases are brought to you by Frontiers Music Srl. Learn more about these releases and others at www.frontiers.it. Look out for new releases from Frontiers by Whitesnake, Alan Parsons, L.A. Guns, Last In Line, Quiet Riot, Tora Tora, Jetboy, Burning Rain, Spread Eagle, Kane Roberts, Jim Peterik, and more in 2019!

Brought to you in partnership with Frontiers Music Srl.