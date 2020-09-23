Freddie Mercury and David Bowie Inspire ‘British Bake Off’ Cakes

Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were among those whose likenesses were replicated as cakes on last night's episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The series broadcasts on the U.K.'s Channel 4 and has a devoted U.S. following on Netflix. The 11th season kicked off by asking 12 contestants to make a 3-D cake depicting the face of their heroes during the Showstopper Challenge, where the amateur bakers get to display their artistic sides.

Laura Adlington, a digital manager, made a lemon-and-elderflower version of Mercury in his yellow leather jacket from Queen's famous 1986 Wembley show. Marc Elliott, a bronze resin sculptor, depicted Bowie from the cover of Aladdin Sane in chocolate and vanilla.

Neither contestant was named the Star Baker but they weren't eliminated either, although Elliott was named by judges as one of their least-favorite bakers of the week.

The series tweeted photos mocking the cakes. "Freddie Mercury’s head exploded … but the Dough Must Go On!" it said about Elliott's creation; Adlington's Bowie was "more Gobbling King than Goblin King," the show noted, referencing the star's role in Labyrinth.

Two other musicians were represented on the show: Contestant Linda Rayfield made a lemon-and-orange Bob Marley cake that barely escaped elimination, while Dave Friday baked a strawberry, mint and dark chocolate concoction called Three Flavours of Tom DeLonge, named after the former Blink-182 member.

DeLonge posted a picture of the cake to Instagram, adding, "When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY."