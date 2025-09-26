The B-52's have been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for over two decades, but they've never been nominated. But as far as Fred Schneider is concerned, it doesn't matter.

"I don't care anymore," he recently told Vulture. "We should have been in 20 years ago because if it's about influencing other bands, I can't tell you how many bands said they were influenced by us."

Schneider did admit that at least one of his other bandmates would like to see the group inducted.

"I know Kate [Pierson] is really champing at the bit to get in, but I don't care," he continued. "It just doesn't make any sense that we're not in. Other bands have gotten in who aren't even rock and roll. I could care less about being in there with John Cougar Mellencamp."

READ MORE: How the B-52's’ ‘Rock Lobster’ Brought John Lennon Back to Music

Schneider's feeling in regard to the B-52's legacy is that they've been misunderstood over the years.

"I don't like when people call us camp," he said. "Camp means you don't know you're ridiculous, and we know what we're doing. We've always known what we were doing."

The B-52's Are Retired From Touring, But They're Also on Tour

Technically, the B-52's retired from touring several years ago. Still, they're currently touring with another band who has been eligible for the Rock Hall with no induction of yet: Devo.

"When both of our bands performed at the recent SNL 50 concert at Radio City, we started talking and agreed we had to do these shows," the B-52's Cindy Wilson said in a previous statement. "Believe or not, we've never done more than a festival or two together in all this time. This will be amazing and I can't wait for the B-52's to share these stages with Devo!"