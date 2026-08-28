Watch Foghat Perform a ‘Fool for the City’ Deep Cut: Video Premiere

Foghat have released a new video for "My Babe," the first song from their upcoming triple live album Live & Loud Across the U.S.A.

Live & Loud Across the U.S.A. is the first live album to feature Foghat's current lineup - founding drummer Roger Earl, guitarist Bryan Bassett, singer / guitarist Scott Holt and bassist Rodney O'Quinn.

You can watch their new take on "My Babe," a cover of the 1963 Righteous Brothers song which Foghat originally covered on their classic 1975 album Fool for the City, below.

"'My Babe' is a classic Foghat tune," Earl explains. "The story goes way way back to when we were out on the road with (Humble Pie's) Stevie Marriott & he suggested it to (original Foghat singer and guitarist) Lonesome Dave originally to do it.

"We’ve been playing on and off and for some reason everybody sings in tune and the harmonies are beautiful. ...It’s a particularly good version and I like it. It’s all about somebody that looks good in a sweater."

Read More: When Jim Carrey Begged MTV to Play More Foghat

Foghat's Live & Loud Across the U.S.A. will arrive in stores on Oct. 30. You can pre-order a special signed version of the album from TalkShop.net. The band has a series of tour dates lined up for the fall, you can see their complete itinerary below.

Watch Foghat Perform 'My Babe'

Foghat 2026 Tour Schedule:

Fri 8/28 Lincoln Park, MI Lincoln Park Days Festival

Sat 8/29 Louisville, KY Kentucky State Fair

Fri 10/2 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sat 10/3 Madera, CA ApCal Rock N’ Ranch

Sat 10/10 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Arena

Thu 10/15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Fri 10/16 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

Thu 10/22 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Fri 10/30 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

Sat 11/14 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 11/20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

Sat 4/03/27 Portsmouth, OH Vern Riffe Performing Arts Center