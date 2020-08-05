Flea’s ‘Gorgeous’ Former Home Sells for $3.45 Million

A Los Angeles area home previously owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has sold for $3.45 million.

Located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, a short distance from Griffith Park, the 3,561-square-foot property features five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Described in its official listing as a “gorgeous home” with “quiet solitude,” the house includes a formal double foyer with large bay windows, providing ample natural light throughout the living room and entertaining areas.

The den includes retro wood paneling, built-in cabinetry and one of the home’s two natural gas fireplaces. Meanwhile, the nearby chef's kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances, an island with a wine fridge and a breakfast area that opens onto an outdoor patio.

The second floor features the expansive main bedroom, with a walk-in closet, adjoining en suite and exterior terrace. Two additional bedrooms are also located on the floor, each with its own bathroom.

Outside, the home features a saltwater pool and spa, with a custom cedar sauna just steps away. An outdoor patio with built-in barbecue and surround sound system offers the perfect spot for entertaining.

You can see pictures of the property below.

According to records, Flea purchased the home in 2014 for $2.47 million, selling it four years later for $3.21 million.

The Australian-born bassist has lived in the Los Angeles area for the majority of his life, famously co-founding Red Hot Chili Peppers alongside singer Anthony Kiedis in 1983 when they were still in high school. The band has since released 11 studio LPs, selling more than 80 million albums across the globe.