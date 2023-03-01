Listen to Extreme’s New Song ‘Rise’

Extreme has uploaded a new song to their YouTube channel. "Rise" is potentially part of an upcoming album from the group, and follows a series of teaser clips which began appearing this month on their social media pages.

You can listen to the new track down below.

Extreme has not released a new album in more than a decade, going back to Saudades de Rock in 2008. Frontman Gary Cherone has said it became more difficult for the band to reconvene once Nuno Bettencourt started touring with Rihanna in 2009.

The guitarist's most recent appearance with Rihanna was during this year's Super Bowl halftime show. In the meantime, Extreme began getting together over the internet, Cherone said in 2010. He confirmed in a 2015 talk with UCR that Extreme was writing music separately in order to overcome scheduling conflicts.

By 2020, Bettencourt said Extreme had "three or four albums" in the can, but there was still no rush to release. "One thing I always said to Gary, ever since we started this band, is I never wanna release anything that I can't wait to play to people, that I just can't wait to share," Bettencourt said. "I don't wanna put out albums just for the sake of putting out albums.”

Cherone finally confirmed that a new album was on the way some two years later. "I think this is some of the best stuff Nuno and I have written," he said.

