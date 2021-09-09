Eric Clapton Announces ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Live Concert Video

Eric Clapton will release an “intimate and authentic” live concert video, The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions, on Nov. 12.

After his May 2020 concerts at Royal Albert Hall were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clapton decided to reconvene with his bandmates in the English countryside and perform a small live show with the cameras rolling.

The resulting 17-track The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions was recorded live at Cowdray House in West Sussex, England, and includes Clapton classics such as “After Midnight,” “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Tears in Heaven,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” and “Key to the Highway.” Clapton also puts his own spin on other songs that impacted his career, such as the Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac tracks “Black Magic Woman” and “Man of the World.”

The guitarist previewed The Lady in the Balcony with a performance of "After Midnight," which you can watch below.

The Lady in the Balcony title alludes to the fact that the only audience member allowed at the show was Clapton’s wife, Melia McEnery. The two have been married since 2002, and they have three daughters, ages 14, 13 and 11.

The album will be released Nov. 12 in the United States and is available for preorder now. It comes in several formats, including DVD + CD, Blu-Ray + CD, 4K UHD + Blu-Ray, two-LP yellow vinyl and a deluxe edition that includes a 40-page photo book, digital video and digital audio. Target will also release an exclusive CD.

You can see The Lady in the Balcony track listing below.

Eric Clapton, 'The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions' Track Listing

01. "Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out"

02. "Golden Ring"

03. "Black Magic Woman"

04. "Man of the World"

05. "Kerry"

06. "After Midnight"

07. "Bell Bottom Blues"

08. "Key to the Highway"

09. "River of Tears"

10. "Rock Me Baby"

11. "Believe in Life"

12. "Going Down Slow"

13. "Layla"

14. "Tears in Heaven"

15. "Long Distance Call"

16. "Bad Boy"

17. "Got My Mojo Working"