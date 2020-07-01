Elton John and Peter Frampton Launch COVID-19 Relief Efforts

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John and Peter Frampton have each found creative ways to raise funds for COVID-19 related causes.

John will be launching Elton John: Classic Concert Series, a weekly production posted to his official YouTube channel, featuring archival concert footage from throughout his vaunted career.

The series kicks off on Friday, with John’s 1976 performance at the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh. The show’s set list included live renditions of such classics as “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting),” “Rocket Man,” “Daniel” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

You can watch a teaser for the first installment of Elton John: Classic Concert Series below.

Following the Playhouse Theatre concert, a new two-hour live set will be posted to John’s YouTube channel every Saturday for the next six weeks. The series will raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

“My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” John explained in a statement. “We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”

Meanwhile, fellow rocker Frampton is also raising funds for coronavirus relief. The singer and guitarist has released a new T-shirt at his merch store, playing on the title of his classic 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive! The new shirt features an altered version of the live LP’s original artwork, now showing the guitarist wearing a blue face mask. Its title reads, “Frampton Stays Inside!”

The back of the shirt keeps the theme going. Recalling classic tour tees, the shirt reads ‘Shelter in Place House Tour 2020,’ but instead of listing cities and dates, it displays months and rooms of the house. All funds raised from the shirt will go toward the Second Harvest Food Bank.