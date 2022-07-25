Report: Elton John and Britney Spears Releasing New ‘Tiny Dancer’

Elton John is reportedly set to release a new version of his classic song “Tiny Dancer” featuring pop star Britney Spears.

According to Page Six, the two singers recently joined forces in the studio for a “super-secret recording session” alongside producer Andrew Watt.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” an unnamed source noted. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source continued. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

Neither artist has commented on the rumors yet, though Page Six noted the new version of “Tiny Dancer” could be released as soon as next month. The original, released in 1971, ranks among John's most iconic tracks.

If the reported song truly does come to fruition, it’ll mark Spears’ first new music since 2016. The pop star has made headlines in recent years due to her battle to be released from a legal conservatorship, held by her father, which was eventually lifted in November 2021.

John, meanwhile, is no stranger to working alongside pop-stars. The acclaimed rocker most recently scored a worldwide hit with “Cold Heart,” a collaboration with singer Dua Lipa and electronic trio Pnau. The song reached the Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including the U.K. where it became John’s first No. 1 in 16 years.

The legendary singer is currently in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with U.S. dates scheduled to run through November.