Elton John Says He’s Blind in Right Eye: ‘I Can’t See Anything’

Elton John has offered an update on the eye infection that he previously said had caused damage to his vision.

Back in September, he stated that the infection he developed over the summer left him with "limited vision" in one eye. Speaking recently with Good Morning America John elaborated: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France, and it's been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest."

John clarified that he is "taking an initiative" to treat the issue, but at the moment the lack of vision has limited what he can and can't do.

READ MORE: Underrated Elton John: The Most Overlooked Song From Every Album

"I can do something like this," he said, referring to the interview itself, "but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see a lyric for start. ... It kind of floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

His Thoughts on 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

In the meantime, John is appreciating the work that is currently coming to light. Earlier this month, he and Brandi Carlile released their collaborative song "Never Too Late," a piece that was sparked by John's upcoming documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. The song will feature in the film, which will be released Dec. 13 on Disney+.

"I'm so proud of the documentary," John said to Good Morning America. "I'm proud of my sons. I'm proud of my attitude towards myself and what's going on. I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful."