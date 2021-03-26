Listen to Elton John’s First Song with Bernie Taupin

Elton John released a lyric video for the demo recording of “Scarecrow,” the first song he co-wrote with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

It was one of six rare archive tracks launched to mark John’s 74th birthday on March 25, all of which appeared on last year’s rarities anthology Elton: Jewel Box. “Scarecrow” can be heard below. It was one of a bundle of lyric sheets John was handed as a young hopeful songwriter, and he composed the music before he'd actually met his future lifelong collaborator.

“‘Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too,” John said in a statement. “It’s the song that started it all. This last year in lockdown has given us all time to look back and reflect. Finding this song again when I put together the Jewel Box and thinking of everything that has happened in our careers and friendships that has sprouted from this one point is just remarkable.”

Listen to Elton John Perform ‘Scarecrow’

John said the Jewel Box “contains the embryos of something special, and ‘Scarecrow’ goes right to the heart of that … naive compositions of a time and place that went on to become something very special, indeed. What a wild ride it’s been so far, and how lucky we are to have found each other.”

Taupin reported last year that he’s sent John a number of song ideas in the hope they could work on a new album together. “I would love to see him start to do some work,” Taupin added. “I continually encourage him to do so. … I really, really would love to get back on track and back in the game.”

A month later, however, John said he was enjoying this quiet period without musical commitments. “I just don’t think this is a time for me to think about recording," he admitted. "No one needs another Elton John record out at the moment.”

