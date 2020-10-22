Elton John Now Has His Own Barbie Doll

A limited-edition Barbie doll dressed like Elton John is now available.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” John said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The singer-songwriter worked with Mattel on the project, which features a blonde Barbie clad in a purple bowler hat; pink sunglasses; a glittery top beneath a bomber jacket with sparkling "Elton" across the front, stars on sleeves and rainbow hem; flared pants with John's initials on the cuffs; and platform boots that match the jacket's hem that recognize the artist's longtime activism on behalf of LGBTQ rights.

The new figure is part of Mattel's Gold Label of Barbies, a line that produces 20,000 copies or less. Each package is sequentially numbered and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and stand. Purchases at Mattel's website are currently limited to two dolls.

The release is designed to coincide with the 45th anniversary of John's two October 1975 concerts at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. A photo from those dates - featuring John at his piano and dressed in a customized Dodgers uniform - is included on the box front.

You can see photos of the new Elton John Barbie below.

On Nov. 13, John will release Elton: Jewel Box, an eight-CD, 148-song collection that focuses on deep cuts, demos, B-sides and rarities. Sixty of its tracks have never been released before. A previously unreleased 1968 song called "Regimental Sgt. Zippo" was made available at streaming services two weeks ago.

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel

Mattel